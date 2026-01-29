Liverpool and Newcastle United will look to carry their midweek momentum into Saturday evening's Premier League clash at Anfield.

The Reds thrashed Qarabağ FK 6-0 to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday evening and now turn their attention to snapping their league slump.

A five-game winless run, including last weekend's defeat at Bournemouth, has put Arne Slot under pressure but Liverpool are still well placed in the race for the top four.

Newcastle impressed in a 1-1 draw at European champions PSG in midweek and will hope to have key midfielder Bruno Guimarães, who was an unused sub in Paris, back fit for Saturday.

Eddie Howe's side have played their best in the Champions League this term but despite their Premier League struggles, would move level on points with Liverpool if they win at Anfield.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Newcastle?

Liverpool v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 31st January 2026.

Liverpool v Newcastle kick-off time

Liverpool v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Newcastle online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Liverpool v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

