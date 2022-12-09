Jurgen Klopp has taken his first-team squad - minus those taking part in the World Cup - to join Arsenal in the Middle East for the four-team exhibition tournament, which also includes AC Milan.

Liverpool step up their preparations for the Premier League restart by facing Lyon in their Dubai Super Cup opener.

The Reds boss will hope the second part of the season is more successful than the first after heading into the break sitting a disappointing sixth in the Premier League table.

A couple of high-intensity matches in the Dubai Super Cup could be just the tonic for Liverpool, who need to hit the ground running when the season resumes as they face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round before hosting Aston Villa in the league on Boxing Day.

Liverpool will be Lyon's second and final opponent in the Dubai Super Cup and the Ligue 1 outfit will be hoping to bounce back from their 3-0 drubbing to Arsenal on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Lyon on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Liverpool v Lyon?

Liverpool v Lyon will take place on Sunday 11th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Lyon kick-off time

Liverpool v Lyon will kick off at 2pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Lyon on?

Liverpool v Lyon will be broadcast on LFCTV, which can be accessed via SKY TV (Sky channel 434) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 544), with coverage starting from 1pm.

Supporters will need a subscription to access LFCTV on TV and online, which is £7 per month.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

How to live stream Liverpool v Lyon online

You can also live stream Liverpool v Lyon on LFCTV Go using a range of devices including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.