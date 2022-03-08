The Reds were clinical at the San Siro and though they haven't quite taken the sting out of the contest, there's no doubt it's Jurgen Klopp's side that are in the driving seat.

Liverpool take a two-goal lead into the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Inter at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Inter created plenty of chances in the first leg, however, which will be a warning to Liverpool about the threats that the Italian side pose.

The Anfield outfit have added the Carabao Cup to their collection, qualified for the FA Cup quarter-finals, and reignited the title race since their trip to Milan, so they will certainly be full of confidence.

The past few weeks have been more difficult for the visitors, meanwhile, and that could play into Liverpool's hands.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Inter on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Liverpool v Inter?

Liverpool v Inter will take place on Tuesday 8th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Inter will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Real Madrid v PSG on Wednesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Inter on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Inter online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Inter team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Inter predicted XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Martínez

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Inter odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (8/15) Draw (10/3) Inter (9/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Inter

Liverpool know all too well how dangerous Inter can be and the Italians will feel they're unfortunate to be two-down heading into the second leg.

Overturning that deficit at Anfield is no small task and we can expect another disciplined display from the Reds as they aim to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Simone Inzaghi's team are going to have to push hard to get the result they need, which should mean there are plenty of goals.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Inter (14/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.