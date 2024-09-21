A midweek victory at AC Milan in the Champions League means Liverpool head into the clash in winning form, with Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai all netting after Christian Pulisic's early goal.

Bournemouth are also bidding to bounce back from a defeat in their last Premier League outing following a 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea in last Saturday's late kick-off.

The Cherries, who have collected five points from their four games, have a miserable recent record at Anfield, as they have been beaten on their last five visits and conceded 20 goals in the process.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Bournemouth on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Liverpool v Bournemouth?

Liverpool v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 21st September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Bournemouth kick-off time

Liverpool v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Liverpool v Bournemouth available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Liverpool v Bournemouth odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Liverpool (3/10) Draw (21/4) Bournemouth (17/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.