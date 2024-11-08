Liverpool know all too well how tough visits to Villa Park can be - having drawn 3-3 there last season and lost by five-goal margins at the historic ground in both 2020 and 2019 - but this will be Arne Slot's first as he looks to continue his brilliant start to life at the Anfield club.

It may not be a bad time to make the trip to the West Midlands, as the hosts have not looked themselves of late.

A Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Crystal Palace was followed by last Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham before Villa lost again away at Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek.

Defeat at the hands of Liverpool would leave the hosts on their longest losing run since the appointment of Unai Emery, but fortunes can change quickly in football, and a win would lift them back into the top four with Chelsea and Arsenal facing off on Sunday.

When is Liverpool v Aston Villa?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 9th November 2024.

Liverpool v Aston Villa kick-off time

Liverpool v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Liverpool v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

