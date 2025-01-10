Despite the tie being a potential banana skin, Slot is likely to make wholesale changes to his starting XI, as Accrington's visit is sandwiched between last Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham and Tuesday's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

The likes of Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endō and Darwin Núñez should feature from the off after starting on the bench for the 1-0 defeat at Spurs.

Accrington boast a 100 per cent record in 2025 after beating Grimsby Town and Colchester United, but it is expected their hot streak will come to an end.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Accrington Stanley on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Accrington Stanley?

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley will take place on Saturday 11th January 2025.

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley kick-off time

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Accrington Stanley on?

You can watch live coverage of Liverpool v Accrington Stanley on ITV1 from 11:30am.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Accrington Stanley online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Accrington Stanley on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

