Lincoln, however, will be motivated by the fact they can leapfrog Reading in the League One table if they emerge victorious.

The Imps are three points behind the Royals, who occupy the final play-off spot, but will need to snap a winless streak that stands at seven matches.

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Bailey Cadamarteri has hit form with two goals in his last two games, and will be hoping to continue his hot form against a Reading side that conceded three times in last Saturday's loss to Blackpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lincoln v Reading on TV and online.

When is Lincoln v Reading?

Lincoln v Reading will take place on Saturday 21st December 2024.

Lincoln v Reading kick-off time

Lincoln v Reading will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Lincoln v Reading on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Lincoln v Reading online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Lincoln v Reading on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Lincolnshire and BBC Radio Berkshire.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire is available on DAB radio, FM 94.9 MHz and 104.7 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Berkshire is available on DAB radio, FM 94.6 MHz, 95.4 MHz, 104.1 MHz and 104.4 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

