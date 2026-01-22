League One promotion hopefuls Lincoln City host relegation-threatened Burton Albion on Thursday evening.

Ad

An eight-game unbeaten run has helped the Imps rise to second in the third tier but they have teams snapping at their heels.

With third-place Bradford and fourth-place Stockport facing tough games this weekend, Lincoln will be desperate to make the most of an opportunity to tighten their grip on a top-two spot.

Burton's focus is at the other end of League One, sitting just a point above the relegation zone.

The Brewers claimed a timely and impressive victory against Huddersfield Town on the weekend, which will serve as a warning to Lincoln.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lincoln City v Burton Albion on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Lincoln City v Burton Albion?

Lincoln City v Burton Albion will take place on Thursday 22nd January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Lincoln City v Burton Albion kick-off time

Lincoln City v Burton Albion will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Lincoln City v Burton Albion on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Lincoln City v Burton Albion online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Lincoln City v Burton Albion on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Lincoln City v Burton Albion odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Lincoln City (11/20) Draw (13/5) Burton Albion (19/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.