It's now just one win in 13 games – a run that's seen them exit the Carabao Cup, lose ground in the Champions League, and slide 11 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Leicester have endured a recent rough patch of their own. There was renewed hope among the Foxes faithful when new boss Ruud van Nistlerooy delivered four points in his first two games but three consecutive defeats, against Newcastle, Wolves, and then Liverpool, have brought them crashing back to reality and seen them drop into the relegation zone.

The 10 goals and countless chances they've conceded in those losses will be cause for great concern ahead of Man City's visit. Though the champions have looked out of sorts in recent weeks, they are not short in attacking firepower.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Man City on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Man City?

Leicester v Man City will take place on Sunday 29th December 2024.

Leicester v Man City kick-off time

Leicester v Man City will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leicester v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leicester v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

