Leicester still possess plenty of talent in their ranks as they seek an instant return to the Premier League, but this could prove to be a tricky fixture to begin the new era.

That's because Coventry were a penalty shootout away from returning to the Premier League last season, and they boast one of the Championship's most streetwise managers in Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues' major concern heading into the new campaign is whether summer signing Ellis Simms can replace the goals of Viktor Gyökeres, who joined Sporting Lisbon in a mega-money move, while speculation continues to cloud the future of key midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

When is Leicester v Coventry?

Leicester v Coventry will take place on Sunday 6th August 2023.

Leicester v Coventry kick-off time

Leicester v Coventry will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Coventry on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Coventry online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Leicester v Coventry on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Leicester v Coventry odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (4/7) Draw (16/5) Coventry (9/2)*

