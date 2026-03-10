Leicester City will see Bristol City's visit to the King Power Stadium as a chance to snap their winless streak.

The Foxes have not won a game since the start of January and, following a points deduction, have been dragged down into the Championship relegation battle.

The hosts have looked a better organised side since Gary Rowett took charge, however, drawing three of his first four games at the helm.

Bristol City's season has unravelled in recent weeks. Gerhard Struber's side have lost ground in the play-off race, exited the FA Cup at the hands of Port Vale, and are left with just one fit centre-back.

The Robins won't relish coming up against Rowett, who has won more games against them in his coaching career than any other club.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester City v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is Leicester City v Bristol City?

Leicester City v Bristol City will take place on Tuesday 10 March 2026.

Leicester City v Bristol City kick-off time

Leicester City v Bristol City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Leicester City v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leicester City v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Leicester City v Bristol City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

