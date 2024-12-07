It was fitting that Jamie Vardy, who broke Van Nistelrooy's record for scoring in consecutive Premier League games in 2015, hit the first goal of the Dutchman's reign, and he is likely to lead the line once again, despite substitute Patson Daka also netting.

Brighton head to the East Midlands looking to recover from a 3-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday.

It was the Seagulls' third away loss of the campaign, and manager Fabian Hürzeler could be tempted to ring the changes in a bid to freshen up his side due to the quick turnaround.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Brighton?

Leicester v Brighton will take place on Sunday 8th December 2024.

Leicester v Brighton kick-off time

Leicester v Brighton will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leicester v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Leicester v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex.

BBC Radio Sussex is available on DAB radio, FM 95.0 MHz, 95.1 MHz, 95.3 MHz, 104.5 MHz and 104.8 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Alternatively, you can listen to the second half on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

