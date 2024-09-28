Arsenal took the lead after eight minutes through Frida Maanum, before City reversed the scoreline thanks to goals from ex-Gunners star Vivianne Miedema and Jess Park.

Arsenal were then saved by Beth Mead's 81st-minute goal as they snatched a point in north London, which could be a valuable result come the end of the season.

The Gunners finished third behind Chelsea and City last season - and Eidevall will demand his side close the gap on their rivals as they look to win their first WSL title since 2019.

More like this

Leicester played out a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their league opener last week, with Jutta Rantala's goal earning them a point. The Foxes will be hoping to improve on their 10th-placed finish last season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Leicester v Arsenal?

Leicester v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 29th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leicester v Arsenal kick-off time

Leicester v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Leicester v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on the WSL YouTube channel.

YouTube can be streamed through most smart TVs.

How to live stream Leicester v Arsenal online

You can stream the game live on the WSL YouTube channel.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Advertisement Leicester v Arsenal odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Leicester (16/1) Draw (6/1) Arsenal (1/8)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.