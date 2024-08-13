Leeds were involved in the most entertaining fixture on the opening weekend of the domestic season as they twice fought back to draw 3-3 with promoted Portsmouth, although Brenden Aaronson went from hero to zero by missing a glorious chance at the death to secure all three points just moments after netting a late equaliser.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, kicked off their promotion push in a more sedate manner as Emmanuel Latte Lath's first-half penalty was enough to see off Swansea City.

Boro, who won this competition in 2004, arrested recent poor performances in the Carabao Cup by reaching the last four last term, while 1968 winners Leeds' most recent first-round exit came all the way back in 2015.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Middlesbrough?

Leeds v Middlesbrough will take place on Wednesday 14th August 2024.

Leeds v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Leeds v Middlesbrough will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leeds v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leeds v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Leeds v Middlesbrough odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (4/7) Draw (16/5) Middlesbrough (17/4)*

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.