Leeds United and Manchester United renew their rivalry at Elland Road in a rare Sunday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

The Whites extended their unbeaten run to six games with a goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield on New Year's Day.

Leeds have moved clear of the relegation zone as a result and will fancy their chances against a wounded Man Utd side.

The Red Devils are missing a host of key players, including injured captain Bruno Fernandes and AFCON trio Bryan Mbuemo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui.

They looked weaker due to those absences in a frustrating 1-1 draw at Wolves on Tuesday and will need to raise their game at Elland Road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Man Utd?

Leeds v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 4th January 2026.

Leeds v Man Utd kick-off time

Leeds v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Leeds v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Leeds v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

