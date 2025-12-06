Leeds United will be hunting another Premier League upset when they welcome Liverpool to Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites beat Chelsea 3-1 in West Yorkshire on Wednesday evening to end a four-match losing run and climb out of the relegation zone.

Daniel Farke's decision to shift to a back five proved a masterstroke and may well have saved his job. The German coach will surely go with the same setup as he looks to exploit an out-of-sorts Liverpool side.

The Reds are struggling for form under Arne Slot this season and were second best for long periods in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Anfield in midweek.

Things can change quickly, however, particularly during the busy winter period and a win at Elland Road could help Slot turn the tide.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Liverpool?

Leeds v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Leeds v Liverpool kick-off time

Leeds v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leeds v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leeds v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

