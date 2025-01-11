The Whites are also enjoying an eight-game unbeaten run and have not suffered defeat on home soil since a 1-0 loss to Championship rivals Burnley in mid-September.

Harrogate, who sit a lowly 21st in the League Two table, make the short trip to Leeds after snapping their seven-match winless streak by sticking two goals without reply against AFC Barrow last Saturday.

The Sulphurites have not conceded a goal in this season's FA Cup after knocking out Wrexham and Gainsborough Trinity, but their rearguard faces a stiff test trying to keep out the Championship's top-scoring team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Harrogate on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Harrogate?

Leeds v Harrogate will take place on Saturday 11th January 2025.

Leeds v Harrogate kick-off time

Leeds v Harrogate will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Harrogate on?

Fans can tune in to watch Leeds v Harrogate for free via BBC iPlayer on smart TVs.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Leeds v Harrogate online

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Leeds v Harrogate on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

