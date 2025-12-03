A spicy atmosphere is expected at Elland Road on Wednesday evening as Leeds United host Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ad

The rivalry between the pair began in the 1960s and burned brightest in the two decades that followed. While not as fierce as it once was, both sets of fans will relish the chance to get one over on each other.

Beyond bragging rights, the points on offer at Elland Road could prove invaluable – with Chelsea chasing Premier League leaders Arsenal and Leeds battling for survival.

The Whites were unfortunate to come away with nothing in a topsy-turvy 3-2 defeat at Man City on Saturday, which leaves them in the relegation zone after losing six of their last seven.

Chelsea, meanwhile, showed plenty of steel in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Enzo Maresca's side took the game to the Gunners despite having to play the majority of the game with 10 players due to the sending off of Moises Caicedo, who will miss the trip to West Yorkshire.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Leeds v Chelsea?

Leeds v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 3rd December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Chelsea kick-off time

Leeds v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leeds v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leeds v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

The talkSPORT app is available on iOS and Android devices.

Advertisement Leeds v Chelsea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Leeds (10/3) Draw (31/10) Chelsea (3/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.