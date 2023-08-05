Wales international Ethan Ampadu is the club's marquee summer signing, while new 'keeper Karl Darlow will challenge Illan Meslier between the sticks, although a number of last season's first-team regulars - including top scorer Rodrigo - have departed.

Cardiff will be hoping for a better campaign after finishing just one place and five points above the drop zone in 2022/23.

Aaron Ramsey has made an emotional return to his boyhood club and new manager Erol Bulut has further strengthened his squad with attacking additions including Karlan Grant, Yakou Méïté and Iké Ugbo.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Cardiff on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Cardiff?

Leeds v Cardiff will take place on Sunday 6th August 2023.

Leeds v Cardiff kick-off time

Leeds v Cardiff will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Cardiff on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Cardiff online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Leeds v Cardiff on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

