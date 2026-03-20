The Premier League serves up more Saturday evening entertainment this weekend, with Leeds United and Brentford set to face off at Elland Road in the late kick-off.

Ad

The Whites have been unlucky with refereeing decisions in recent weeks but cannot afford to lick their wounds as they battle to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Leeds start the weekend just three points above the drop zone after failing to win any of their last five games.

Brentford head to West Yorkshire looking to bounce back from Monday's draw with Wolves, when they surrendered a two-goal lead and passed up a chance to strengthen their position in the race for the European spots.

The Bees are seventh, with a two-point lead over the chasing pack, and will be looking up the table as they bid to catch wobbling West London rivals Chelsea.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Brentford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Leeds v Brentford?

Leeds v Brentford will take place on Saturday 21 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Brentford kick-off time

Leeds v Brentford will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky One.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Leeds v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Leeds v Brentford on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Leeds v Brentford odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Leeds (29/20) Draw (5/2) Brentford (9/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.