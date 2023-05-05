Leyton Orient already have the title in the bag and Stevenage Borough are also guaranteed to be playing League One football next term. Northampton Town are currently in possession of the third and final automatic promotion place but Stockport County are two points behind and snapping at their heels.

The League Two regular season is set for a thrilling conclusion as promotion dreams are set to be realised and shattered on Bank Holiday Monday (8th May).

Stockport must beat already relegated Hartlepool on the final afternoon while hoping Northampton, who travel to Tranmere Rovers, fail to win otherwise they will finish fourth and enter the play-offs.

Carlisle United, Salford City and Bradford City occupy the other play-off places and destiny is in their own hands as all three teams are three points clear of Mansfield with superior goal differences.

A trip to Sutton United is on the agenda for fifth-placed Carlisle, Salford City host Gillingham but it is Bradford, who are seventh and the team most sweating on their spot in the lottery, that have the toughest assignment as they welcome the champions to Valley Parade.

When are the League Two play-offs?

The League Two play-off semi-final first legs will take place at 7:45pm on Saturday 13th May 2023 and 7pm on Sunday 14th May 2023.

The second legs will follow at 12:30pm on Saturday 20th May 2023 and 3pm on Saturday 20th May 2023.

The League One play-off final will take place at 1:30pm on Sunday 28th May 2023, when one team will be admitted to the League One for the 2023/24 season.

All UK time.

League Two play-off semi-final first leg

Saturday 13th May

6th v 3rd (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 14th May

5th v 4th (7pm) Sky Sports Football

League Two play-off semi-final second leg

Saturday 20th May

3rd v 6th (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 20th May

4th v 5th (3pm) Sky Sports Football

League Two play-off final

Sunday 28th May

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Football

League Two play-offs on TV and live stream

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule section above.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

