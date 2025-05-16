AFC Wimbledon face Notts County in south-west London with a one-goal lead thanks to a solitary strike from Riley Harbottle.

The stage is set, details have been confirmed, we're just waiting for the teams to book their places for the big one.

RadioTimes.com brings you the details about the League Two play-off final 2025, including date and kick-off time news.

When is the League Two play-off final 2025?

The League Two play-off final 2025 will be played on Monday 26th May 2025.

The game will kick off at 3pm.

Where is the League Two play-off final in 2025?

Wembley will once again host this year's League Two play-off final.

The 90,000-seater national stadium is the traditional home of the EFL play-off finals, with the Championship and League One equivalents to take place in the two days prior to this one on bank holiday Monday.

Watch the League Two play-off final 2025 on TV and live stream

The League Two play-off final 2025 will be live on Sky Sports Football.

