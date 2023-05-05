The Rams are seeking an instant return to the Championship but a tricky afternoon at Sheffield Wednesday, who missed out on automatic promotion and will finish third, lies ahead on Sunday afternoon. A win at Hillsborough will guarantee Paul Warne's side a spot in the League One play-offs and another two meetings with the Owls.

All eyes will be on Derby County and Peterborough United as the race for the final spot in the League One play-offs goes down to the final day.

Things don't look much easier for Peterborough, who are at fourth-placed Barnsley. The Posh need to win and hope Derby fail to claim all three points if they are to stand any chance of reaching the end-of-season lottery.

Bolton Wanderers, relegated from the Premier League as recently as the 2011/22 season, are the other side already dreaming of Wembley with their place in the League One play-offs confirmed.

Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town have already guaranteed promotion to the Championship and a victory for the Pilgrims at Port Vale will secure the title.

When are the League One play-offs?

The League One play-off semi-final first legs will take place at 8pm on Friday 12th May 2023 and 3pm on Saturday 13th May 2023.

The second legs will follow at 8pm on Thursday 18th May 2023 and 8pm on Friday 19th May 2023.

The League One play-off final will take place at 3pm on Monday 29th May 2023, when one team will be admitted to the Championship for the 2023/24 season.

All UK time.

League One play-off semi-final first leg

Friday 12th May

6th v 3rd (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 13th May

5th v 4th (3pm) Sky Sports Football

League One play-off semi-final second leg

Thursday 18th May

3rd v 6th (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 19th May

4th v 5th (8pm) Sky Sports Football

League One play-off final

Monday 29th May

TBC v TBC (3pm) Sky Sports Football

League One play-offs on TV and live stream

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule section above.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

