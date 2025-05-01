Yamal has, understandably, distanced himself from the inevitable Lionel Messi comparisons, but it is impossible to watch him lighting it up for Barcelona – gliding past players and finding the net with apparent ease – and not be reminded of the Argentine maestro.

Though he's got a long way to go to put up the sort of numbers that Messi has, Barcelona's new chosen one is already causing quite a stir.

The Spaniard has hit the 100-mark in terms of appearances, but how do the rest of his statistics stack up?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the numbers you need to know about Lamine Yamal's goal and assists record this season and throughout his career.

Lamine Yamal goals and assists this season

Lamine Yamal has scored 15 goals and recorded 24 assists in 49 games across all competitions in the 2024/25 season for Barcelona.

Last updated: 1st May

Lamine Yamal Champions League goals and assists

After a slow start in the competition, Lamine Yamal has thrived in the Champions League spotlight this term.

He has scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists in 12 Champions League games in 2024/25.

Overall, the teenager has 5 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances in Europe's elite club competition.

Lamine Yamal career goals and assists

Lamine Yamal is a product of La Masia, the Barcelona academy, and has only ever played for the Catalan club.

Barcelona (2022-present): 100 games, 22 goals and 33 assists

Lamine Yamal goals for Spain

Lamine Yamal became Spain's youngest ever player when he made his international debut at the age of just 16 years and 57 days in 2023.

He has since become a key part of the side and helped them win Euro 2024 last summer, beating England in the final.

Yamal has scored 4 goals and 9 assists in 19 appearances for his country.

TOTAL FOR CLUB AND COUNTRY: 119 games, 26 goals and 42 assists

