England have been drawn alongside Belgium, Czechia, and Friday's opponents in Group B – with the top two teams from each of the two groups qualifying for the semi-finals.

The Young Lions will be out for some revenge after exiting the U17s Euros at the hands of Italy in last year's quarter-finals.

Massimiliano Favo's side are expected to be England's toughest competition in Group B and boast a few of the tournament's most highly-rated players in their ranks, including Juventus winger Destiny Elimoghale and Empoli defender Thomas Campaniello.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v England on TV and online.

When is Italy v England?

Italy v England will take place on Friday 23rd May 2025.

Italy v England kick-off time

Italy v England will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Italy v England on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Every match of the tournament will be available to stream live on UEFA.tv.

How to live stream Italy v England online

England v Belgium will be streamed live on UEFA.tv.

Viewers will need to sign up for UEFA.tv, which is free, and can stream matches on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights will also be available on UEFA.tv after games have been completed.

Listen to Italy v England on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

