Ipswich Town's fate is in their own hands ahead of their Championship 2025/26 final day clash against QPR at Portman Road.

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Their 2-2 draw with Southampton means it is a three-horse race for the second automatic promotion spot. A win would guarantee Ipswich are heading back to the Premier League but should they slip up, Millwall or Middlesbrough could sneak above them into second.

A top-half finish is the best QPR can hope for ahead of their testing trip to Portman Road. The Hoops have run out of steam in recent weeks and are at risk of ending the season with four straight defeats.

The visitors won't have fond memories of facing their hosts either, having been thumped 4-1 by Ipswich in the reverse fixture in November.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich Town v QPR on TV and online.

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When is Ipswich Town v QPR?

Ipswich Town v QPR will take place on Saturday 2 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ipswich Town v QPR kick-off time

Ipswich Town v QPR will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Ipswich Town v QPR on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Ipswich Town v QPR online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Ipswich Town v QPR on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

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