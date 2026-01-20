Ipswich Town can move into the Championship automatic promotion places with a win against Bristol City at Portman Road on Tuesday evening.

Four wins in five games has the Tractor Boys just two points back from second-place Middlesbrough, who are not back in action until Wednesday.

Kieran McKenna's side have won three consecutive home games since the start of 2026 and will hope to add a fourth when the Robins visit but will be wary of the visitors.

Though Bristol City were lacklustre in a goalless draw away at relegation candidates Oxford United on Saturday, they have shown that on their day they can beat anyone in the Championship.

Gerhard Struber's team, who have former Ipswich captain Sam Morsy in their ranks, are chasing the play-offs and could move into the top six with a victory at Portman Road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich Town v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is Ipswich Town v Bristol City?

Ipswich Town v Bristol City will take place on Tuesday 20th January 2026.

Ipswich Town v Bristol City kick-off time

Ipswich Town v Bristol City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich Town v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Ipswich Town v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Ipswich Town v Bristol City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

