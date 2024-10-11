What channel is Iceland v Wales Nations League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

There is fresh hope among the Red Wall after the much-loved former player made a strong start to life in the dugout last month.

Craig Bellamy takes his Welsh revolution back on the road on Friday as Wales face Iceland in the Nations League.

His side battled for a draw against Turkey in Cardiff and then earned their new manager a maiden victory with a 2-1 win away in the pouring rain in Montenegro.

Wales are without both Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey for this weekend’s double header, which sees them play in Reykjavík on Friday and then host Montenegro in the Welsh capital on Monday, but 34-year-old Joe Allen has come out of retirement to boost Bellamy’s midfield options, while he also boasts in-form Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson, who has scored six goals in his last six Spurs games, among his attacking weapons.

Though the visitors will arrive with renewed confidence, Iceland are not a side that should be underestimated.

They’re just a point behind Wales in the Group B2 table after beating Montenegro themselves in the September international break, while they defeated England at Wembley in a friendly in June.

In Bellamy, they do have a boss who knows what it takes to win away in Reykjavík, however, as he helped the national team to a 1-0 victory on their last trip to the Nordic country in 2008.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Iceland v Wales on TV and online.

When is Iceland v Wales?

Iceland v Wales will take place on Friday 11th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Iceland v Wales kick-off time

Iceland v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Iceland v Wales on?

Iceland v Wales will be shown live on S4C with live coverage from 7:20pm.

How to live stream Iceland v Wales online

You can also live stream Iceland v Wales online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Fans can also watch live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel for free.

Viaplay have confirmed that a host of other Nations League games this weekend, including Scotland’s game against Portugal on Tuesday, will also be broadcast.

Listen to Iceland v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

