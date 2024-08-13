Hull had forgotten forward Óscar Estupiñán to thank for rescuing a point at the death against Bristol City in their first Championship fixture on Saturday.

The Tigers, under the guidance of new manager Tim Walter, should have midfielder Jean Michaël Seri available for selection after he missed the opening day due to a knee injury.

Hull's recent record in the Carabao Cup leaves a lot to be desired, as they have suffered a first-round exit in the last three seasons, while the visitors have progressed beyond the opening stage in six of the last seven campaigns.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Hull v Sheffield Wednesday?

Hull v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Wednesday 14th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hull v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Hull v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Hull v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Hull v Sheffield Wednesday on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.

BBC Radio Humberside is available on DAB radio, FM 95.9 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hull v Sheffield Wednesday odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hull (11/8) Draw (23/10) Sheffield Wednesday (2/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.