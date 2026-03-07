Two Championship teams chasing the Premier League dream go head-to-head on Saturday lunchtime as Hull City host Millwall.

Ad

Both have capitalised on what has been an open race for promotion in the second tier and head into the final months of the campaign hunting a seat at English football's top table.

Just two points separate the duo, who are both in the play-off places and trying to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots.

Neither side is afraid of throwing players forward so it could be goals galore for fans tuning in on Saturday lunchtime.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City v Millwall on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Hull City v Millwall?

Hull City v Millwall will take place on Saturday 7 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hull City v Millwall kick-off time

Hull City v Millwall will kick off at 12:30pm.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

What TV channel is Hull City v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull City v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Hull City v Millwall on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Hull City v Millwall odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Hull City (19/10) Draw (23/10) Millwall (13/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.