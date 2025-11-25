Championship promotion hopefuls Hull City and Ipswich Town meet at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Tigers will relish the opportunity to get back to home turf, where they've lost just once all season and have won three of their last four games.

Sergej Jakirović's side are sixth in the Championship but will be wary of the teams snapping at their heels – with just three points separating them from Charlton in 13th.

Ipswich are part of the chasing pack and look to have shaken off their relegation hangover, which saw them struggle for consistency in the early part of the season.

The Tractor Boys are not yet back to their brilliant best but could return to the top six with a win on Tuesday, while both the players and club chiefs have made it clear they understand how important the busy festive period will be.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City v Ipswich Town on TV and online.

When is Hull City v Ipswich Town?

Hull City v Ipswich Town will take place on Tuesday 25th November 2025.

Hull City v Ipswich Town kick-off time

Hull City v Ipswich Town will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Hull City v Ipswich Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull City v Ipswich Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Hull City v Ipswich Town on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

