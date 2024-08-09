Hull just missed out on the Championship play-offs last season after finishing seventh and three points off sixth. They'll be desperate to sneak into the top six this campaign despite losing star winger Jaden Philogene to Aston Villa and centre-back Jacob Greaves to Ipswich Town.

Bristol City, who won four and drew one of their pre-season outings, had another mediocre campaign last time out, with the Robins finishing 11th in the table.

Since being promoted from League One in 2015, Bristol City haven't finished higher than eighth and their fans will be desperate for a chance at making the play-offs under Liam Manning this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is Hull v Bristol City?

Hull v Bristol City will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Hull v Bristol City kick-off time

Hull v Bristol City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Hull v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports +.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Hull v Bristol City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hull (13/10) Draw (23/10) Bristol City (21/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.