The Latics, meanwhile, have won their last two league outings - away to Barnsley and at home against Northampton Town - to climb into the middle of the pack after a poor start to the campaign.

Wigan have had less time than Huddersfield to prepare for the match as they were involved in FA Cup action at the weekend, coming from behind to get past Cambridge United and reach the third round.

Despite their lowly position in the table, the visitors have the second-best defensive record in League One, conceding just 13 times in 16 games, and their rearguard will need to be on top form as Huddersfield's bid to secure an instant return to the Championship is being helped by their impressive home form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield v Wigan on TV and online.

When is Huddersfield v Wigan?

Huddersfield v Wigan will take place on Tuesday 3rd December 2024.

Huddersfield v Wigan kick-off time

Huddersfield v Wigan will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Huddersfield v Wigan on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Huddersfield v Wigan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Huddersfield v Wigan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Manchester.

BBC Radio Leeds is available on DAB radio, FM 92.4 MHz, 95.3 MHz, 102.7 MHz and 103.9 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Manchester is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

