Huddersfield Town were relegated from the Championship last season and while they're still among the favourites to secure instant promotion back to the second flight, their recent results are worrying.

Barnsley finished in the League One play-off spots last season, however, they lost 5-4 on aggregate in the semi-finals against Bolton. They're expected to push for a top six finish once again and they've impressed so far this campaign.

Darrell Clarke's men, who played out a 2-2 draw against Wycombe on Tuesday evening thanks to Marc Roberts's 89th minute equaliser, have won four, drawn three and lost two of their nine outings so far as they look to reach the Championship for the first time since the 2021/22 season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield Town v Barnsley on TV and online.

When is Huddersfield Town v Barnsley?

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley will take place on Saturday 5th October 2024.

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley kick-off time

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Huddersfield Town v Barnsley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Huddersfield Town v Barnsley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Huddersfield Town v Barnsley odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Huddersfield Town (1/1) Draw (13/5) Barnsley (5/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

