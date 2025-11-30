Celtic travel to Easter Park to face Hibs in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Caretaker boss Martin O'Neill is expected to take charge of the Hoops for the last time in his interim spell ahead of the arrival of incoming boss Wilfried Nancy.

The upturn in form since O'Neill's appointment has helped Celtic close the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts and they can put more pressure on them with a win in Edinburgh this weekend.

Hibs boss David Gray will need to rally his troops after a frustrating 2-0 defeat away at Motherwell on Tuesday evening.

Still, they can move to within two points of second-place Celtic with a victory over the Old Firm club on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hibs v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Hibs v Celtic?

Hibs v Celtic will take place on Sunday 30th November 2025.

Hibs v Celtic kick-off time

Hibs v Celtic will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Hibs v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hibs v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Hibs v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

