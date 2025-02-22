A domestic treble remains on the cards for Celtic, however, and Brendan Rodgers will be eager to see his side continue their romp to the Scottish Premiership title by breezing past Hibernian, who they will face in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals next month.

Celtic have already beaten Hibs on three previous occasions this season and a fourth would at least maintain their 13-point lead over Rangers in the table.

Hibernian are unbeaten in 11 games since a 3-0 loss to Celtic in early December and could climb to fourth in the Scottish Premiership if they inflict a second defeat of the season on the league leaders.

When is Hibernian v Celtic?

Hibernian v Celtic will take place on Saturday 22nd February 2025.

Hibernian v Celtic kick-off time

Hibernian v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Hibernian v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Hibernian v Celtic online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Hibernian v Celtic on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

