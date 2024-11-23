They are the league's top scorers (31) and have conceded the fewest in the division (three), while their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Aberdeen, who have kept pace with the Hoops and are second on goal difference.

The Dons play St Mirren earlier on Saturday, which should serve as extra motivation for Celtic at kick-off – either they'll be looking to take back top spot or open up a gap at the Premiership summit.

Hearts, meanwhile, have endured a dismal start to the 2024/25 campaign, but will take hope from the initial weeks of Neil Critchley's tenure.

The hosts may have suffered back-to-back defeats, to Rangers in the league and FC Heidenheim in the Europa Conference League, ahead of the break, but they have been much improved under their new boss, who has delivered three of their four wins this season in his seven games.

It may be too soon for them to lay a glove on Saturday's high-flying visitors, but Critchley has had a fortnight to prepare and will want to do all he can to make things difficult for the league leaders.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Hearts v Celtic?

Hearts v Celtic will take place on Saturday 23rd November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hearts v Celtic kick-off time

Hearts v Celtic will kick off at 7:45pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Hearts v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hearts v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Hearts v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Hearts v Celtic odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Hearts (13/2) Draw (15/4) Celtic (19/50)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.