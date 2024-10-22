Port Vale have won four of their last five in the league, and they'll fancy their chances of extending that run given they have the best away form in League Two (won four, drawn one, lost one).

While Port Vale look destined to challenge for the title and secure promotion back to League One, Harrogate Town will be hoping for a play-offs push this campaign.

Harrogate Town, who were promoted from the National League in 2020, had their highest ever finish of 13th last season.

They're unbeaten in their last three league games, and they're currently 14th in the table – but just four points off the play-off spots.

When is Harrogate Town v Port Vale?

Harrogate Town v Port Vale will take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

Harrogate Town v Port Vale kick-off time

Harrogate Town v Port Vale will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Harrogate Town v Port Vale on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Harrogate Town v Port Vale online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

