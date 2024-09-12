Their defeat has clearly fuelled them, with Doncaster winning four and losing just one of their first five League Two games this season to leave them top of the table.

While Doncaster can go four points clear at the summit of the table, Harrogate are searching for their second win of the campaign to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Simon Weaver's side, who finished 13th last season in their highest ever finish, have lost three of their first five outings and they're among the favourites to be relegated to the National League this campaign.

When is Harrogate v Doncaster?

Harrogate v Doncaster will take place on Thursday 12th September 2024.

Harrogate v Doncaster kick-off time

Harrogate v Doncaster will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Harrogate v Doncaster on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £46 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Harrogate v Doncaster online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

