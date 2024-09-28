It has been a challenging start to the current League Two campaign for Harrogate, however, with a return of seven points from seven games seeing them down in 20th in the table at this early stage.

Bradford make the short trip to Harrogate without a number of centre-backs, after Ciaran Kelly joined Aden Baldwin and Niall Byrne on the sidelines earlier this week.

Despite their injury problems, the Bantams have made a solid start to their sixth-successive season in the fourth tier of English football, but Graham Alexander's side will need to improve their away form if they are to mount a promotion push.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Harrogate v Bradford on TV and online.

When is Harrogate v Bradford?

Harrogate v Bradford will take place on Saturday 28th September 2024.

Harrogate v Bradford kick-off time

Harrogate v Bradford will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Harrogate v Bradford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Harrogate v Bradford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Harrogate v Bradford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio York.

BBC Radio York is available on DAB radio, FM 95.5 MHz, 103.7 MHz and 104.3 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

