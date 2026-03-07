Grimsby Town take aim at League Two leaders Bromley at Blundell Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The Mariners are mustering a play-off charge, having beaten fellow promotion hopefuls Notts County and Salford in quick succession to move to within a point of the top seven.

Next, David Artell's side will look to cap off a big week in style by snapping the leaders' long unbeaten run.

Bromley have not lost a game since November – a run that has seen them surge to the top of the table and stay there.

The Ravens have run out of steam in recent weeks, however, winning just one of their last five games to allow the chasing pack to make up ground.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Grimsby Town v Bromley on TV and online.

When is Grimsby Town v Bromley?

Grimsby Town v Bromley will take place on Saturday 7 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Grimsby Town v Bromley kick-off time

Grimsby Town v Bromley will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Grimsby Town v Bromley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Grimsby Town v Bromley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Grimsby Town v Bromley on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

