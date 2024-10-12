But the Icelandic tactician's reign is officially up and running thanks to a 2-1 victory in Finland on Thursday, as Robbie Brady fired the winner in the 88th minute after Liam Scales cancelled out Joel Pohjanpalo's opener.

The success leaves Ireland sitting third in Group B2 with three points from three games, but it is Greece that, surprisingly, head proceedings after beating England in dramatic fashion at Wembley on Thursday.

The game looked to be heading for a draw after Jude Bellingham's late leveller, but Vangelis Pavlidis hit his second goal of the game in the 94th minute to continue the Greeks' perfect start to the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Greece v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is Greece v Republic of Ireland?

Greece v Republic of Ireland will take place on Sunday 13th October 2024.

Greece v Republic of Ireland kick-off time

Greece v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Greece v Republic of Ireland on?

Unfortunately, Greece v Republic of Ireland has not been selected for live TV broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Greece v Republic of Ireland online

Fans can watch live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel for free.

Viaplay have confirmed that a host of other Nations League games this weekend, including Scotland's game against Portugal on Tuesday, will also be broadcast.

Is Greece v Republic of Ireland on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

