Germany have lost just one of their last 17 outings dating back to November 2023, and that was their Euro 2024 quarter-final showdown with Spain after extra time.

Portugal were the first winners of this competition back in 2019 when they defeated Netherlands in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the squad at the age of 40 and will have his sights set on continuing into the 2026 World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Germany v Portugal on TV and online.

When is Germany v Portugal?

Germany v Portugal will take place on Wednesday 4th June 2025.

Germany v Portugal kick-off time

Germany v Portugal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Germany v Portugal on?

There is no terrestrial coverage of the match, but you can watch full live coverage of Germany v Portugal online and stream to a smart TV.

How to live stream Germany v Portugal online

You can live stream the match online via Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

