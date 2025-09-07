Lots has been said about the potential of this new generation of Northern Ireland players. A result in Germany would certainly be a statement of intent.

The hosts suffered their first-ever away defeat in World Cup qualifying on Thursday evening, beaten 2-0 in Slovakia, and have now lost three games on the bounce.

Julian Nagelsmann's team sit bottom of Group A as a result and will be wary that failure to bounce back on Sunday will leave them with a mountain to climb in World Cup qualifying.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Germany v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Germany v Northern Ireland?

Germany v Northern Ireland will take place on Sunday 7th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Germany v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Germany v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Germany v Northern Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two and BBC One Northern Ireland from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Germany v Northern Ireland online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Germany v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle.

BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Germany v Northern Ireland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Germany (1/8) Draw (17/2) Northern Ireland (16/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.