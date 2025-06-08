The Spain v France semi-final proved to be the highest-scoring Nations League match ever, as the French team fought back from trailing by four goals. It went on to be a 5-4 win for Spain, who were able to just about stop an incredible French comeback.

Meanwhile, Germany lost out to Portugal despite having at one point been ahead themselves, dashing the team's hopes of securing a place in a Nations League final on home soil.

Now, France and Germany will go head to head – but who will manage to secure the bronze?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Germany v France on TV and online.

When is Germany v France?

The third place play-off between Germany v France will take place on Sunday 8th June 2025.

Germany v France kick-off time

Germany v France will kick off at 2pm BST.

What TV channel is Germany v France on?

There is no terrestrial coverage of the match, but you can watch full live coverage of Germany v France online and stream to a smart TV.

How to live stream Germany v France online

You can live stream the match online via Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

