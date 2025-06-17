Will Antwi's Young Lions sit third in Group B after captain Mikey Moore's late penalty earned them a 2-2 draw against Norway and face a nervous wait over the fitness of their skipper after he was forced off with an injury in stoppage time.

Germany have work to do after their tournament began with a bruising 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands, which leaves them bottom of the group and facing the prospect of an early exit.

England v Germany games rarely disappoint and, with pressure on both teams to get a result, Tuesday's game should deliver.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Germany v England on TV and online.

When is Germany v England?

Germany v England will take place on Tuesday 17th June 2025.

Germany v England kick-off time

Germany v England will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Germany v England on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Germany v England online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer and on UEFA.tv.

BBC iPlayer is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Germany v England on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

