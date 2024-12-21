Eastham, who played for Newcastle United and Arsenal in his career, is best remembered for his time at Stoke City, where he made 194 league appearances and later went on to manage the club from 1977 to 1978.

He's also credited with battling the old transfer system and leading to major reforms to the British transfer market.

George Eastham of Arsenal FC, 1st December 1960 at the Arsenal Stadium in Highbury, London, Great Britain. Don Morley/Getty Images

In 1963, the footballer took part in a court case which resulted in a dramatic improvement to players' freedom to move between clubs.

Eastham was awarded an OBE for his serviced to football in 1974, shortly before he retired.

His former club, Stoke City, paid tribute last night (Friday 20th December), sharing a statement which read:

"The Stoke City Football Club family is immensely saddened by the passing of club legend George Eastham OBE at the age of 88.

"George was signed by the Potters for a £35,000 fee shortly after being part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad. He went on to represent the Club for eight seasons in the top division of the English game and was a two-time FA Cup semi-finalist in red and white.

"He is perhaps best remembered as the man whose goal secured the 1972 League Cup in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

"He made 194 league appearances for Stoke City and was awarded an OBE for his services to football shortly before retiring in 1974. He went on to be appointed as Assistant to Tony Waddington before also serving the Club as Manager himself from March 1977 to January 1978.

"A stalwart of 124 and 207 league appearances for Newcastle United and Arsenal respectively prior to his time in the Potteries, Eastham represented his country on 19 occasions."

Stoke City confirmed the Potters would wear black armbands to commemorate Eastham at their next match against Sheffield Wednesday (which kicks off at 12:30pm today).

The statement concluded: "Our thoughts are with George’s family and friends at this difficult time."

The club's official X account later shared a clip of Eastham's historic League Cup-winning goal against Chelsea in 1972, calling it the "most revered goal in our history, scored on our greatest day".

