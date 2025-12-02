In-form Fulham welcome Manchester City to Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Ad

Marco Silva's side have put a slow start to the season behind them and won three of their last four games, including a 2-1 victory away at Spurs on Saturday.

If the Whites can make that four wins in five, they will put right an ugly 16-year record. The West Londoners' last win over Man City came in 2009, while they have lost 18 times in a row against the midweek visitors.

Pep Guardiola's side are five points back from Premier League leaders Arsenal after their 3-2 victory over Leeds on the weekend.

Erling Haaland must feel he's due a goal, having failed to find the net in the last three games, which will be a worrying prospect for the hosts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Fulham v Man City?

Fulham v Man City will take place on Tuesday 2nd December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Man City kick-off time

Fulham v Man City will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Fulham v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Fulham v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Fulham v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Fulham (4/1) Draw (16/5) Man City (8/13)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.