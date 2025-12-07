Fulham host Crystal Palace in an all-London Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Ad

The Eagles got back to winning ways by grinding out a 1-0 victory at Burnley in midweek to keep pace in the race for the top four.

Oliver Glasner's side have been particularly impressive on the road this term, picking up 13 points from seven games, and will be hoping to add more to that tally this weekend.

Fulham can take plenty of positives from their 5-4 defeat to Man City at Craven Cottage on Tuesday evening.

Marco Silva's side had the visitors on the ropes at times and looked dangerous going forward, which has not been the case regularly this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Fulham v Crystal Palace?

Fulham v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 7th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Fulham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 4:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Fulham v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Fulham v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Fulham v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Fulham v Crystal Palace odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Fulham (31/20) Draw (23/10) Crystal Palace (17/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.