Fulham have enjoyed an outstanding season so far, sitting eighth in the Premier League as they push for a European spot, and knocked holders Man Utd out on penalties in the fifth round.

Crystal Palace will arrive in West London high in confidence after a remarkable run of nine wins in 12 games in 2025, including a 2-0 victory over Fulham last month and a 3-1 triumph over Millwall to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

In a huge boost to the Eagles' hopes of reaching the semi-finals at Wembley, star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has been given the all clear to feature on Saturday, but will wear a mask to protect the ear he injured in the last round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Crystal Palace?

Fulham v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 29th March 2025.

Fulham v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Fulham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch live coverage of Fulham v Crystal Palace on ITV1 from 11:30am.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Fulham v Crystal Palace online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Fulham v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

